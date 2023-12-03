Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,798 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 195,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,798 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $11,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,040,067 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 228,051,027 shares in the company, valued at $14,378,617,252.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY opened at $58.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $70.25.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OXY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.88.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

