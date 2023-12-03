Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,560 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.67% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $9,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after acquiring an additional 37,974 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 41,053 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 16,365 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $22.71 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.31.

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

