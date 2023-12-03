Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Bought by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 133.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $33.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,878.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

