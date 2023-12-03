Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,880,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the October 31st total of 12,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days. Currently, 17.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Bakkt Trading Up 25.3 %

Shares of BKKT stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,897,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429,308. Bakkt has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $2.87. The company has a market cap of $516.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 4.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Bakkt from $2.10 to $1.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Institutional Trading of Bakkt

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bakkt by 320.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bakkt in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Bakkt Company Profile

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto.

Further Reading

