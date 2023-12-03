Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Short Interest Up 19.9% in November

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,800 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the October 31st total of 214,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 85,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Insider Activity at Balchem

In other news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total transaction of $499,966.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,116.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Balchem alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Balchem

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Balchem by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,595,000 after buying an additional 46,959 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Balchem by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,862,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,545,000 after buying an additional 261,534 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Balchem by 27.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,069,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,752,000 after buying an additional 439,827 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Balchem by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,109,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,520,000 after buying an additional 23,065 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Balchem by 2.0% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,076,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,508,000 after buying an additional 21,605 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCPC. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Balchem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on Balchem

Balchem Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BCPC stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.94. The company had a trading volume of 129,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,794. Balchem has a 12 month low of $110.74 and a 12 month high of $143.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.00. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.69.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $229.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.47 million. Balchem had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Balchem will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.398 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.26%.

About Balchem

(Get Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.