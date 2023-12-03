BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Short Interest Up 5.9% in November

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 564,500 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the October 31st total of 533,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BancFirst Price Performance

NASDAQ BANF traded up $3.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.72 and a 200 day moving average of $90.22. BancFirst has a one year low of $68.44 and a one year high of $104.00.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $148.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.75 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 28.26%. Analysts expect that BancFirst will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BancFirst

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANF. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BancFirst in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on BancFirst from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

