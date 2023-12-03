Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Banco Macro Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of BMA stock opened at $27.71 on Thursday. Banco Macro has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.99). Banco Macro had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Macro will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Banco Macro Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Banco Macro

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.4262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $5.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.46%. Banco Macro’s payout ratio is 92.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Macro during the third quarter worth approximately $364,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 498.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 64,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 53,729 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Sagil Capital LLP raised its stake in Banco Macro by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 135,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 68,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Banco Macro by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 42,460 shares during the last quarter.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

