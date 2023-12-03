Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Short Interest Update

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the October 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 7,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $80,205.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,609.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bandwidth news, COO Anthony Bartolo sold 5,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $61,155.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,009.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 7,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $80,205.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,609.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,113 shares of company stock valued at $227,711 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Institutional Trading of Bandwidth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAND. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 57.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 30.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

View Our Latest Report on BAND

Bandwidth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $11.85. 351,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,285. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average is $12.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.83 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Bandwidth had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $152.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.38 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.