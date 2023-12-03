Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) Short Interest Down 9.0% in November

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,500 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the October 31st total of 273,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.2 days.

Bank First Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BFC traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.89. 41,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.24. Bank First has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $98.48.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $39.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.40 million. Bank First had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 10.78%.

Bank First Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Lemahieu acquired 582 shares of Bank First stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $40,740.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank First

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

