Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target Cut to $68.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

NYSE BNS opened at $45.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $55.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.32 and a 200 day moving average of $46.71.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.7773 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNS. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 135.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

