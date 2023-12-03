Barclays Raises NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $80.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NTAP. Susquehanna upgraded NetApp from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities cut NetApp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.63.

Get NetApp alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NTAP

NetApp Stock Performance

NTAP stock opened at $91.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.67.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $1,665,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 81,659 shares in the company, valued at $6,181,586.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $69,314.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $1,665,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 81,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,181,586.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,376 shares of company stock worth $5,217,468 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the third quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 51.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in NetApp in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in NetApp by 40.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.