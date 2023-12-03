Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 932,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the October 31st total of 765,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes & Noble Education

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 489.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 241.4% in the second quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 23,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 16,808 shares during the period. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barnes & Noble Education Stock Performance

NYSE BNED traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 117,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Barnes & Noble Education has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $60.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Barnes & Noble Education ( NYSE:BNED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 47.02% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $264.16 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

