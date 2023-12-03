Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Short Interest Up 15.8% in November

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the October 31st total of 50,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of BBSI stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.92. 48,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,112. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $734.29 million, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.94. Barrett Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $76.22 and a fifty-two week high of $111.59.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 17.37%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BBSI shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

In related news, Director Joseph Stephen Clabby purchased 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.05 per share, with a total value of $29,884.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,594.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 2.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.5% during the second quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 80.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

