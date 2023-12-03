Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Purchased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 850,405 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,600 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $14,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth about $647,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 288.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 67,516 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 113,486 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,007,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $24,620,000 after purchasing an additional 151,763 shares in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on GOLD. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.18.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $17.73 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.02. The stock has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 591.00, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.49.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 1,333.33%.

About Barrick Gold

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.