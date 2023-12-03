Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Short Interest Update

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 741,500 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the October 31st total of 826,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,415.0 days.
Basic-Fit Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BSFFF remained flat at $29.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842. Basic-Fit has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.54.
About Basic-Fit
