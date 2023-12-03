BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the October 31st total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 23.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,062,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,150,000 after purchasing an additional 202,758 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 39.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 269,741 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 0.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 715,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 4.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 677,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 46.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 645,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after purchasing an additional 205,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCML traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $248.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.67. BayCom has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.87.

BayCom ( NASDAQ:BCML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. BayCom had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $26.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BayCom will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

