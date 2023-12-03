Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.5 %

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OTCMKTS:BMWYY opened at $35.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.29. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $28.96 and a twelve month high of $41.20.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

