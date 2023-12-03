BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Short Interest Up 12.7% in November

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,300 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the October 31st total of 110,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

BCB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCBP traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.89. 89,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,568. BCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $19.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $200.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.68.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.11). BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BCB Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

BCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BCBP shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of BCB Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of BCB Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCB Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BCB Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 113.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 36.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 188.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp in the second quarter worth $57,000. 37.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts; interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts; and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

