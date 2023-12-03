Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.22

Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.22 and traded as low as C$0.19. Bear Creek Mining shares last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 858,999 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$1.10 to C$0.85 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Bear Creek Mining
Bear Creek Mining Trading Up 18.9 %
About Bear Creek Mining
Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Corani property that consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru; and holds 100% interest in Mercedes Gold Mine project consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 69,284 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bear Creek Mining
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.