Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,500 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the October 31st total of 96,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLTE shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Belite Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

BLTE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,372. Belite Bio has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average is $26.69.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Belite Bio will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLTE. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Belite Bio during the second quarter worth $280,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Belite Bio during the third quarter worth $359,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Belite Bio during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Belite Bio during the fourth quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Belite Bio by 0.3% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 814,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

