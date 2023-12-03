Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $434,271.50, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $12.58.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Puissance Capital Management L sold 1,076,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total transaction of $107,684.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLPH. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 34.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 33,527 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

