BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Purchased by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,298,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,760 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $47,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRBR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 328.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,940,436 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 183.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,814,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997,877 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 332.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,676,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826,014 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 229.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,005,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 1,640.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,909,000 after buying an additional 2,569,055 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on BRBR shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.93.

BellRing Brands stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,061,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,563. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $53.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.86 and a 200 day moving average of $40.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 49.86%. The business had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

