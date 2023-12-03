BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.93.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BRBR

BellRing Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BRBR opened at $53.22 on Wednesday. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $53.55. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.07.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 49.86%. The business had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BellRing Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRBR. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 59.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 108.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BellRing Brands

(Get Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.