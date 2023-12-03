Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Short Interest Up 16.7% in November

Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Benesse Stock Up 0.8 %
OTCMKTS BSEFY traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $18.05. 290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average of $13.26. Benesse has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $19.81.
Benesse Company Profile
