Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Short Interest Up 16.7% in November

Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

OTCMKTS BSEFY traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $18.05. 290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average of $13.26. Benesse has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $19.81.

Benesse Holdings, Inc provides educational, and nursing care and childcare services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Education Business; Nursing Care and Childcare Business; and Kids & Family Business. The company engages in the correspondence course business, school and teacher support business, cram school business, English language lessons for children business, and other businesses for preschool to high school students; and nursing care and childcare business, which include the operation of nursing homes for seniors comprising fee-based homes and elderly houses with care services, home help and daytime nursing care services, food delivery, and daycare and afterschool care services.

