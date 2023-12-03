Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,890,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the October 31st total of 9,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 949,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BSY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.96. 804,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,128. Bentley Systems has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $306.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

Insider Transactions at Bentley Systems

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 79,337 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $3,979,543.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,738,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,153,729.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 79,337 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $3,979,543.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,738,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,153,729.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 53,502 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $2,607,687.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,644,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,598,047.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,086 shares of company stock worth $10,592,409 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bentley Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSY. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 652,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,728,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 9.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 188,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after buying an additional 15,973 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 7.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Further Reading

