Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the October 31st total of 4,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 434,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bicycle Therapeutics

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,442,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 2,238 shares of company stock valued at $44,760 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 118.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCYC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.57.

Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ BCYC traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,914. The company has a current ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $33.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.39.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $5.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.29 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 650.60% and a negative return on equity of 56.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

Featured Articles

