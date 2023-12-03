Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Short Interest Down 17.1% in November

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,830,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the October 31st total of 19,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.51. 8,601,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,329,286. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.22). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 32.20% and a negative net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILI. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 113,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 57,090 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 382.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Bilibili by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BILI shares. Nomura downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bilibili from $17.40 to $15.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark cut their price objective on Bilibili from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bilibili has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

