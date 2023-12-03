Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,300 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the October 31st total of 136,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDSX shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biodesix in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Biodesix stock remained flat at $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,018. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42. Biodesix has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $134.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Biodesix had a negative return on equity of 1,387.19% and a negative net margin of 143.88%. The business had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biodesix will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDSX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix in the second quarter worth $93,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biodesix by 33.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 59,660 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Biodesix by 151.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

