Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) Short Interest Update

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the October 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 804,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.75. 244,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,917,662. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $556.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average is $5.58.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a drug delivery technology company, focuses on the bio-delivery and biodistribution of medicines in Belgium and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTD211, a long-acting formulation of brexpiprazole for the treatment of schizophrenia and adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder; and MTX223, a long-acting injectable formulations of biologic products, such as mAbs or other high molecular weight proteins.

