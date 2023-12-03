Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) Short Interest Update

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the October 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 804,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.75. 244,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,917,662. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $556.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average is $5.58.
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
