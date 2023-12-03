BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Short Interest Update

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the October 31st total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.65.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,243,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,328. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.40. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $117.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $581.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

