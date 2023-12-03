Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Short Interest Down 13.0% in November

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,100 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the October 31st total of 414,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ BMRA remained flat at $0.93 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 25,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,706. Biomerica has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of -0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17.
Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 114.52% and a negative return on equity of 69.43%.
Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.
