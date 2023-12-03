Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Short Interest Down 13.0% in November

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,100 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the October 31st total of 414,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Biomerica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BMRA remained flat at $0.93 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 25,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,706. Biomerica has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of -0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 114.52% and a negative return on equity of 69.43%.

Institutional Trading of Biomerica

Biomerica Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Biomerica in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Biomerica in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Fore Capital LLC increased its holdings in Biomerica by 67.4% in the first quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 49,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Biomerica by 170.0% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biomerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 26.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.