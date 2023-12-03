Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Short Interest Up 7.1% in November

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,080,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the October 31st total of 6,610,000 shares. Currently, 18.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 913,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Bionano Genomics Stock Performance

BNGO stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,938. Bionano Genomics has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.43.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $9.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 81.62% and a negative net margin of 676.22%. Analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Bionano Genomics to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bionano Genomics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 5.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 61,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Bionano Genomics during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics during the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

