Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,700 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the October 31st total of 111,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,177.0 days.
Biotage AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BITGF remained flat at $12.00 on Friday. Biotage AB has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22.
About Biotage AB (publ)
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Biotage AB (publ)
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Biotage AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotage AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.