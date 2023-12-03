BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the October 31st total of 2,650,000 shares. Approximately 15.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 457,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

BIVI stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.68. 1,314,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,592. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.28. BioVie has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.99.

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that BioVie will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of BioVie from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of BioVie from $12.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Steve Gorlin sold 8,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $26,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,680 shares in the company, valued at $230,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIVI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in BioVie by 46.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BioVie by 284.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioVie by 219.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of BioVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioVie by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 37,152 shares during the period. 5.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

