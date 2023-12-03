BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Short Interest Down 12.6% in November

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,080,000 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the October 31st total of 5,810,000 shares. Approximately 25.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BTAI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 91.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 668,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 318,910 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 89.5% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 16,032 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 13.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 14,901 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 49.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 11,880 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.
