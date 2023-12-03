Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Short Interest Update

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 914,800 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the October 31st total of 806,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 378,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter worth about $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter worth about $277,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.
