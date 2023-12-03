BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,900 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the October 31st total of 383,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKCC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:BKCC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 131,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,458. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3.49. BlackRock Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $279.39 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Capital Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.39%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Investment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 214.0% in the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 470,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 320,533 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 8.9% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 614,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 50,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

