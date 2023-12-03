BlackRock Inc. Has $1.28 Billion Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,135,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 494,634 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.64% of Lamb Weston worth $1,280,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3,242.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,163,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,592,000 after buying an additional 1,128,533 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,518,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,196,000 after buying an additional 859,733 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 562.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 877,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,730,000 after buying an additional 745,148 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,657,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,148,000 after buying an additional 711,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $47,708,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,735,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE LW opened at $100.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.47. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $117.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 77.14% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 11th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LW shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LW

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.