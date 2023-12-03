BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,685,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264,755 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.07% of Hormel Foods worth $1,113,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 21.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,584,000 after buying an additional 42,702 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 20,664 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly acquired 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $54,161.50. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,161.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $160,836.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $31.32 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $48.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.24.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 75.34%.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.