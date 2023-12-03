BlackRock Inc. Sells 78,269 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,728,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,269 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.37% of Regency Centers worth $1,095,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REG stock opened at $63.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.20. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $68.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 122.07%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on REG shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Argus upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

