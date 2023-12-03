Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the October 31st total of 4,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 634,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 6,898 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $346,072.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,832,428.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 6,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $346,072.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,832,428.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $1,012,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,633 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,931 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blueprint Medicines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1,685.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BPMC traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.05. 815,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.68. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $72.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.92.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.19. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 256.57% and a negative return on equity of 153.79%. The company had revenue of $56.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.23) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

