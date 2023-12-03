Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University Has $656,000 Stock Holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University cut its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,589 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 111,008 shares during the quarter. UiPath comprises about 0.1% of Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s holdings in UiPath were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the first quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the first quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the first quarter worth $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the first quarter worth $49,000. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $695,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,304,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,664,336.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $1,638,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 779,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,771,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $695,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,304,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,664,336.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,782,200. Company insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Trading Up 26.7 %

Shares of PATH traded up $5.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.04. The stock had a trading volume of 53,677,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,877,335. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.89. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $25.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of -89.43 and a beta of 0.86.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. UiPath had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $287.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PATH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

UiPath Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

