Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,875,500 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the October 31st total of 2,001,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 150.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOWFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$75.50 to C$77.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $48.57 during trading on Friday. 3,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,841. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.34. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $34.89 and a 12 month high of $52.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 95.52% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $102.76 million for the quarter.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 33,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

