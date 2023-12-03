Bokf Na Cuts Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,486,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,938,000 after buying an additional 418,687 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,837,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,003,000 after buying an additional 322,755 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,769,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,221,000 after buying an additional 89,742 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,137,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 7.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,606,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,642,000 after buying an additional 701,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Stock Performance

Rayonier stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.44. 496,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.77. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.63 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is presently 211.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Rayonier Profile

(Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

