Bokf Na Makes New Investment in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in DraftKings by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its holdings in DraftKings by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,387,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,997,717. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.37.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $789.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.26 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 96.17% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $2,049,858.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 829,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,212,070.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $2,049,858.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 829,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,212,070.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $5,422,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,811,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,325,725.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,710,767 shares of company stock valued at $62,268,854 over the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on DraftKings from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price target on DraftKings from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on DraftKings from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DKNG

About DraftKings

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.