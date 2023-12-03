Bokf Na Sells 473 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Bokf Na cut its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 6,737.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 137,650 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on EQNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Equinor ASA stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,177,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,778. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.96. The stock has a market cap of $99.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $26.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.12 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 27.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous — dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

