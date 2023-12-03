boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Short Interest Down 7.3% in November

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,536,400 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the October 31st total of 2,735,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 199.7 days.

boohoo group Stock Performance

boohoo group stock remained flat at $0.45 during trading hours on Friday. boohoo group has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45.

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

