boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Short Interest Down 7.3% in November

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,536,400 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the October 31st total of 2,735,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 199.7 days.
boohoo group Stock Performance
boohoo group stock remained flat at $0.45 during trading hours on Friday. boohoo group has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45.
About boohoo group
