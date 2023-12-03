Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Short Interest Up 19.3% in November

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 676,900 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the October 31st total of 567,500 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Booking Trading Up 1.1 %

BKNG traded up $33.86 on Friday, hitting $3,159.56. The company had a trading volume of 205,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,870. The company has a market cap of $110.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,907.38 and a 12-month high of $3,251.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,005.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,927.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $53.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Booking will post 149.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Booking

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 62 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,175.00, for a total transaction of $196,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 62 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,175.00, for a total transaction of $196,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $1,760,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at $41,142,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,709 shares of company stock valued at $14,431,194 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 44.4% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 433.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Booking from $3,450.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,346.21.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

