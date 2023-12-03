BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of BorgWarner worth $18,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at $1,384,000. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at $2,915,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 17.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 34.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 21,026 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $33.95 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average of $41.48.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.19%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BWA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.72.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

