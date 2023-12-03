BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,600 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the October 31st total of 147,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BWAY shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on BrainsWay from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered BrainsWay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWAY. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the second quarter valued at approximately $721,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in BrainsWay by 6.5% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 83,262 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in BrainsWay by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 58,172 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in BrainsWay by 223.4% in the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 62,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 42,883 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BrainsWay in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BWAY traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $6.54. 365,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,276. The firm has a market cap of $108.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.16 and a beta of 1.23. BrainsWay has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.21.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BrainsWay will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

